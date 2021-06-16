Gold award for Fife estate agent's customer service

Scott Galloway pictured at the launch of Home Sweet Home Fife estate agents last September with Alex Mackenzie and Ross Edwards. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife recently won a gold award at the British Property Awards 2021.

The business, run by Scott Galloway and his wife Shona, launched last September and has been going from strength to strength ever since.

The award focuses on customer service levels provided by estate agents across the country, with those reaching a high standard receiving gold awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple are delighted by this success and they hope it will be the first of many for the family business, based in the town’s John Smith Business Park, which has also been shortlisted for a number of other national awards to be announced later in the year.

Scott said: “Since we opened last year, Shona and I wanted it to be not only our family business, but also to have a family friendly feel to clients who know they can contact us any time.

"I can’t explain how passionate we are about what we do and proud as well as privileged to be recognised in such a way in our short journey thus far.

“Our relaxed but professional style is definitely working and fits with the new world post-Covid utilising social media to interact with our customers and online advertising.

"This means so much to us as a business and family, whilst being able to enjoy what we do as well.”

Robert McLean, from the British Property Awards, said: “If an agent has been attributed one of our awards it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.”

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents was launched in Inverness and the highlands in 2017 by directors Ross Edwards and Alex Mackenzie.

After 20 years working for a national company, Scott decided to use his skills and experience to bring the Home Sweet Home brand to Fife and took a chance – during a global pandemic – to launch the local branch.

At the time he said Home Sweet Home was about “bringing back an old school estate agency that offers a personal, family feel to the house moving process”.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.