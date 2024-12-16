Gold award for Fife property business caps fantastic year

Jim Parker with One Show host, Alex Jones (Pic: Submitted)

A Fife business has continued to stack up the honours.

Cupar-based Fife Properties Group recently received gold awards for sales and lettings at the EA Masters 2025.

The Best Estate Agent Guide (or 'The BEAG') is compiled by EA Masters, a leading impartial awards body that puts agents across the UK to the test assessing every single estate agent that advertises on Rightmove.

Less than 1% of over 15,000 different companies and 22,000 individual offices in the UK achieved a double-gold status. This means they are ranked as gold-standard agents in both sales and lettings which is a rating of excellence.

The awards are based on three key areas - marketing, service and results. The winners were announced by the BBC One Show host Alex Jones at the Grosvenor House in London in front of 1000 of the UK’s top property professionals.

Jim Parker, managing director of the Fife Properties Group said, “The fact that only 1% of agents in the UK achieve Gold in both Sales and Lettings is a testament to our amazing team and demonstrates that we are leaders in marketing, service and overall results.”

Last month, the company scooped four honours at the ESTAS - the property sector’s most prestigious awards.

It did the double again, gaining silver for the ‘Best Estate Agency in Scotland’ and ‘Best Letting Agency in Scotland’ - and were number one in Fife again for sales and lettings. at the customer service awards.

The awards, now in their 21 st year, are powered by The ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on service.

Jim added: “Doing the double in Scotland and the double in Fife for sales and lettings means so much to us and acknowledges the efforts our world class team put in every day, as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of our personal service, and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”