Gold award for Old Course Hotel in St Andrews in Green Tourism golf awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrews is celebrating a Green Tourism golf award.

It recognises the venue’s commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship, and evaluates various criteria including energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, biodiversity, and community engagement.

The hotel has pioneered sustainable energy solutions, and introduced a combined heat and power system that uses natural gas to generate electricity and useful heat for the property, producing up to 100% of electricity needs and 60% of thermal needs at peak times. The hotel said the award “reaffirms its dedication to sustainable luxury and sets a new standard for eco-conscious hospitality in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...