Gold award for Old Course Hotel in St Andrews in Green Tourism golf awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
It recognises the venue’s commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship, and evaluates various criteria including energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, biodiversity, and community engagement.
The hotel has pioneered sustainable energy solutions, and introduced a combined heat and power system that uses natural gas to generate electricity and useful heat for the property, producing up to 100% of electricity needs and 60% of thermal needs at peak times. The hotel said the award “reaffirms its dedication to sustainable luxury and sets a new standard for eco-conscious hospitality in the region.
Phyllis Wilkie, general manager, said, "This achievement is a testament to our ongoing efforts to consider the environmental impact of every aspect of our operations. From reducing energy consumption to supporting local communities, we strive to lead by example in sustainable hospitality. The accomplishment of a gold award is a sign we’re on the right track."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.