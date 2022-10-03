Gold medal as Fife distillery whisky impresses judges at blind tasting
A Fife distillery is celebrating the only gold medal at The Spirits Business’ Autumn Tasting Masters Competition.
Kingsbarns Distillery’s Balcomie was one of only four medals handed out by the panel of leading industry experts at a blind tasting.
The competitions are hosted in a drive to find and reward the best drinks brands on the market and discover the best whiskies on the world stage.
The distillery’s spicy, citrusy and balanced whisky, Balcomie, impressed judges with its creamy, luxurious and mouth-watering flavours and distinct, deep rich colour.
Balcomie - named after the local historic landmark Balcomie Castle - was the first of continuous releases named after celebrated sites in Fife; a strategic move to showcase how important place and heritage are to the Kingsbarns brand.
The award-winning whisky features sumptuous scents of treacle, sultanas, fruit loaf with cinnamon icing, a touch of dark chocolate and summer berries and has flavours of sweet, tinned pineapple, orange peel, cake spice, dried apricot and a hint of roasted hazelnut.
William Wemyss, founder and managing director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to take home the only gold medal at this prestigious tasting.
“Since launching in 2020, Balcomie has proved hugely popular and it’s great to see the single malt gain the recognition it deserves.
“Balcomie allows whisky lovers to enjoy fruity and indulgent flavours from an original bottle designed to honour our Scottish heritage. Balcomie is perfect for cold, autumnal evenings and is guaranteed to take whisky fans on a stunning flavour journey – we hope customers continue to love it as much as we do.”