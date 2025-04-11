Golden milk bottle hidden in Fife town in Easter competition

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:24 BST
Golden milk bottles have been hidden in a Fife town as part of an Easter competition.

Graham’s Family Dairy’s has launched its ‘Golden Easter Hunt’ in which they could be found in cafés, eateries, shops and gyms - find them and you can win a golden hamper.,

Kirkcaldy is one of nine towns chosen for the competition which runs until April 1 with the special Gold Top milk bottle hidden in one secret location. Clues will be given on the Graham’s Dairy’s social media channels.

Carol Graham, marketing director, said: “We wanted to make this Easter a little more special by doing something fun that brings friends and families together. With demand for our Gold Top milk growing, hiding golden bottles across the country felt like a brilliant way to celebrate and give back to our customers.

Dr Robert Graham with one of the golden milk bottles (Pic: Submitted)
Dr Robert Graham with one of the golden milk bottles (Pic: Submitted)

“This Easter hunt is also our way of shining a light on the amazing local cafés, farm shops and partners that support us.”

Bottles will be hidden in Edinburgh, Bridge of Allan, Glasgow, Dundee, Stirlingshire, Perthshire, Callander, Kirkcaldy and Aviemore.

