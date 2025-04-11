Golden milk bottle hidden in Fife town in Easter competition
Graham’s Family Dairy’s has launched its ‘Golden Easter Hunt’ in which they could be found in cafés, eateries, shops and gyms - find them and you can win a golden hamper.,
Kirkcaldy is one of nine towns chosen for the competition which runs until April 1 with the special Gold Top milk bottle hidden in one secret location. Clues will be given on the Graham’s Dairy’s social media channels.
Carol Graham, marketing director, said: “We wanted to make this Easter a little more special by doing something fun that brings friends and families together. With demand for our Gold Top milk growing, hiding golden bottles across the country felt like a brilliant way to celebrate and give back to our customers.
“This Easter hunt is also our way of shining a light on the amazing local cafés, farm shops and partners that support us.”
