Golf day donation boost for Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) Scotland presented a cheque for £362 to the charity following its third annual event which involved more than 70 members at the luxurious Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa in Peebles.
The donation was split equally between the two centres, and presented by Rab Fletcher, BESA Immediate past president, and Iain McCaskey, head of devolved nations.
The golf event was organised by member engagement manager Martina Stocker and won by a team from Vital Energi with Groupe Atlantic in second and Protech Heating taking third place. Individual winners were Lee Currie from Mitsubishi MEP who hit the longest drive, and the two balls that landed closest to the pin belonged to David Smith from ECG Facilities Services and Rob Vine of Applied Renewable Energy.
Maggie’s Centre is based in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and is open to all to drop in without the need for an appointment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.