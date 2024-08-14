Golf day donation boost for Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 10:12 BST
A business organisation’s golf day has supported Maggie’s Cancer Centres in Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) Scotland presented a cheque for £362 to the charity following its third annual event which involved more than 70 members at the luxurious Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa in Peebles.

The donation was split equally between the two centres, and presented by Rab Fletcher, BESA Immediate past president, and Iain McCaskey, head of devolved nations.

The golf event was organised by member engagement manager Martina Stocker and won by a team from Vital Energi with Groupe Atlantic in second and Protech Heating taking third place. Individual winners were Lee Currie from Mitsubishi MEP who hit the longest drive, and the two balls that landed closest to the pin belonged to David Smith from ECG Facilities Services and Rob Vine of Applied Renewable Energy.

Maggie’s Centre is based in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and is open to all to drop in without the need for an appointment.

