Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A business organisation’s golf day has supported Maggie’s Cancer Centres in Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) Scotland presented a cheque for £362 to the charity following its third annual event which involved more than 70 members at the luxurious Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa in Peebles.

The donation was split equally between the two centres, and presented by Rab Fletcher, BESA Immediate past president, and Iain McCaskey, head of devolved nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The golf event was organised by member engagement manager Martina Stocker and won by a team from Vital Energi with Groupe Atlantic in second and Protech Heating taking third place. Individual winners were Lee Currie from Mitsubishi MEP who hit the longest drive, and the two balls that landed closest to the pin belonged to David Smith from ECG Facilities Services and Rob Vine of Applied Renewable Energy.

Maggie’s Centre is based in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and is open to all to drop in without the need for an appointment.