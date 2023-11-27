Supermarket giant Aldi’s wish has been granted – Fife Council has rubber stamped plans to add 139 square metres of sales floor space to its current store in Glenrothes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Queensway Industrial Estate grocer claimed that the Flemington Road branch is smaller than the average Aldi and needs the additional space for products.

“These proposals present a significant investment by Aldi and are a sign of their long-term commitment to the local area and further contribute to improving the quality and experience for shoppers in this part of Fife,” a planning statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is well known as a “deep discount” grocers, offering exclusive own label groceries from a network of uniform stores.

The Aldi store in Glenrothes is to be expanded now plans have been approved. (Pic: Google Maps)

It first entered the UK market in 1990 and has now expanded to over 880 stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Within Scotland, there are now 102 trading stores.

Developers say that the average Aldi store needs 1,105 square metres of sales space. The current Glenrothes store only has 964 sqm. At the expense of some car parking, the company asked the council for permission to expand the store by an additional 169 square metres overall.

“The proposals include the modest extension of the Aldi store to increase the sales floor space of the unit by 139 sq.m, the delivery of a new store entrance and customer facilities internally, alongside associated alterations to the car parking to accommodate these changes.” a planning statement explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion will add the extra space that the company says is needed.

The store will lose seven parking spaces as a result of the expansion, but developers aren’t worried because Aldi Glenrothes customers will still benefit from the shared Queensway Industrial Estate car park.

In summary, developers said: “The development proposals represent a significant further investment in Glenrothes by Aldi, which will bring a much-improved offer for local residents, ensuring sustainable shopping provisions for residents within the Glenrothes area and further afield.”