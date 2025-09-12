A new £40m housing development has been given the go-ahead in a Fife town.

Family-owned housebuilder Briar Homes has been granted planning permission by Fife Council for its plans to build over 100 homes in Kennoway. It will be the company’s first development in the development.

Briar Homes is planning 123 high-quality new homes, comprising a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom properties on land north of Leven Road. An additional 14 homes for social rent will also be delivered on behalf of Fife Council to support local housing needs.

The Glasgow-based developer said it has been brought forward in response to the rising demand for family-friendly, affordable housing, particularly among first-time buyers and young families across the region.

The new home are planned for Kennoway (Pic: Submitted)

Its expansion into Fife follows a £7.3 million funding package secured from Bank of Scotland and Housing Growth Partnership (HGP) in April 2024, supporting the creation of 310 new, energy-efficient homes across several Scottish sites.

Paul Kelly, managing director, said: “It’s great to secure planning at Kennoway which will enable works to begin on site over the coming months. Fife is an area in crucial need of homes so we anticipate a healthy demand for these homes from first time buyers and families alike.”

Groundworks are due to commence in October, with the sales launch of the first phase set to follow shortly after.