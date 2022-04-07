Greggs opens doors to new Fife store, creating 12 jobs
Greggs has opened a new store in Fife, creating 12 jobs in the process.
The bakery has launched a new base at Pittsburgh Retail Park, Main Street, Dunfermline.
It will stock all Greggs’ favourite products and operate a click and collect service.
It also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase some of Greggs favourite hot items such as southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.
Angela Satti, manager said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.
“We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”
The Dunfermline shop is open from 6:30am Monday-Saturday and 7:00am on Sundays.
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop has brought 12 new jobs to the area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”