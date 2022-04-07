Greggs opens doors to new Fife store, creating 12 jobs

The bakery has launched a new base at Pittsburgh Retail Park, Main Street, Dunfermline.

It will stock all Greggs’ favourite products and operate a click and collect service.

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

It also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase some of Greggs favourite hot items such as southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Angela Satti, manager said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

The Dunfermline shop is open from 6:30am Monday-Saturday and 7:00am on Sundays.