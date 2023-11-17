Hair salon in Fife picks up industry award at London ceremony
Hairdresser and salon owner Alex Thaddeus was recognised for her talent and hard work with the ‘Creative Image of the Year’ at The Salon 2023 Awards. She runs Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing from premises at 18 Millgate in the north-east Fife town.
The ceremony, held earlier this month, was an opportunity for the industry to celebrate and recognise the outstanding talent and creativity of hair professionals from around the UK. The annual competition sees hair professionals across the industry come together, with awards across a number of categories, including apprentice of the year and extension artist of the year.
Alex said she was honoured to pick up the creative image of the year award, even if it was a shock.
She said: “I’m honoured to be a winner of the Salon Awards. It was a great night with such an incredible atmosphere. There is nothing better than getting together with fellow salons and celebrating each other’s talent and creativity. When I was announced as the winner I was over the moon, I couldn’t believe it.”
The salon was a finalist in a further three categories, including ‘best salon team.’
Hair stylists, colourists, and hairdressers from different backgrounds and skill levels can participate in the Salon Awards. The competition provides a platform for professionals to showcase their skills, artistic vision, and innovative techniques. It encourages creativity, originality, and excellence in the field of hairdressing.