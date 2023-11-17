A Cupar salon owner has won an industry award at a ceremony held in London earlier this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hairdresser and salon owner Alex Thaddeus was recognised for her talent and hard work with the ‘Creative Image of the Year’ at The Salon 2023 Awards. She runs Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing from premises at 18 Millgate in the north-east Fife town.

The ceremony, held earlier this month, was an opportunity for the industry to celebrate and recognise the outstanding talent and creativity of hair professionals from around the UK. The annual competition sees hair professionals across the industry come together, with awards across a number of categories, including apprentice of the year and extension artist of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex said she was honoured to pick up the creative image of the year award, even if it was a shock.

Alex Thaddeus picked up the award at the Salon Awards 2023 in London (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “I’m honoured to be a winner of the Salon Awards. It was a great night with such an incredible atmosphere. There is nothing better than getting together with fellow salons and celebrating each other’s talent and creativity. When I was announced as the winner I was over the moon, I couldn’t believe it.”

The salon was a finalist in a further three categories, including ‘best salon team.’