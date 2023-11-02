The occasion, planned as a thank you to the Dunfermline team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers all across the UK, involved a dress up day, doughnuts and treats, and a ‘haunted’ house for staff to bring their families along.

Alasdair Head, an employee, said: “The Halloween party on site was so enjoyable. From the decorations to the costumes, and best of all, the ‘haunted’ house, which was my daughter’s personal favourite activity, the whole event was brilliant.”

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, added: “Coming together as a team to celebrate our successes is very important to us and being able to enjoy it with our loved ones and the local community always makes it even more enjoyable. The Halloween party at Dunfermline was a well-deserved treat for our team and a way to say thank you for all their hard work this year. It was also a way for us to join with our neighbours and have a bit of fun during Halloween. It was a wonderful event.”