News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Hallowe’en party as a thank you to staff at Amazon’s centre in Fife

Staff at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Fife hosted a fancy dress party and haunted house experience on site to celebrate Hallowe’en with the local community.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The occasion, planned as a thank you to the Dunfermline team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers all across the UK, involved a dress up day, doughnuts and treats, and a ‘haunted’ house for staff to bring their families along.

Alasdair Head, an employee, said: “The Halloween party on site was so enjoyable. From the decorations to the costumes, and best of all, the ‘haunted’ house, which was my daughter’s personal favourite activity, the whole event was brilliant.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, added: “Coming together as a team to celebrate our successes is very important to us and being able to enjoy it with our loved ones and the local community always makes it even more enjoyable. The Halloween party at Dunfermline was a well-deserved treat for our team and a way to say thank you for all their hard work this year. It was also a way for us to join with our neighbours and have a bit of fun during Halloween. It was a wonderful event.”

Related topics:FifeAmazonDunfermline