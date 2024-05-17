Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Boots in Kirkcaldy High Street have celebrated a landmark anniversary for the business.

This year marks 175 years since the company’s founder, John Boot, opened a herbalist store in Nottingham’s Goose Gate in 1849. Today, it remains the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer with over 52,000 team members and 2,100 stores.

Boots has been part of the High Street for decades and is one of its long-surviving chain stores. It also has a base at Fife Retail Park as well as across Fife including Leven, Glenrothes, Lochgelly and St Andrews. Its High Street base used to have a music department as well as selling early laptop computers.

Sophie Clapp, head of archives at Boots, said: “Boots has a strong history of innovation and we are incredibly excited to celebrate our 175th anniversary. John Boot’s founding mission was to make healthcare affordable before the NHS was in existence.

Happy birthday Boots! (Pic: Submitted)

“Later in the 19th century, Boots was at the forefront retail concept with new, department store formats and it continues to innovate today with reinvented beauty halls and healthcare areas. I am looking forward to showcasing our rich heritage throughout the year and demonstrating how it has shaped the business today.”