Harland & Wolff Methil jobs: MSP demands assurance of commitment to Fife yard

Claire Baker wants to meet John Wood to raise her concerns at the loss of 60 jobs, leaving a core personnel of around 115.

The move comes two years after the company won a contract with Saipem to fabricate eight wind turbine jackets for the Neart na Goithe development which is situated nine miles off the Fife coast.

The £26.5m deal was expected to generate hundreds of jobs at the yard formerly owned by Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab). Last autumn, the deal was downsized to just four jackets before being terminated in December.

The Harland & Wolff yard at Methil (Pic: George McLuskie)

Harland & Wolff said cost increases and delays made the work “sub-economic.” It is now negotiating for another large contract and focusing on constructing barges.

The job losses were branded an “appalling betrayal of Fifers” by Kirkcaldy Alba MP Neale Hanvey.

Now Ms Baker, Labour MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, has demanded a re-assurance over the company’s commitment to the yard.

She said: “The announcement in 2021 of a new contract for the yard was welcome, but the recent news of redundancies is a significant blow for the community.

“What is needed for the yard, its workers and the local community is a sustainable future with secure jobs - not a return to the pattern of boom and bust that has characterised recent years.