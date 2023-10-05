Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bare Baked was founded in 2022 by Megan Murrie in her home in Leven. As a personal trainer, Megan lives an active and healthy lifestyle. However, she does struggle with a long-term health condition, Endometriosis. This led her to create her own free from granola made from real, natural and healthy ingredients.

After reaching out Business Gateway, she was able to secure a development grant, fully funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to enable her to buy ingredients in 50kg bags so she could start on bulk orders - and that opened the door to a much wider market.

Megan said: “Certain foods made my symptoms very painful and I also have a nut allergy, this is why I wanted to cover all 14 allergens. There were very little free from products on the market and everyone was unhealthy with high amounts of sugar and a lot of artificial sweeteners.

“I wanted my product to have many health benefits being a personal trainer and focusing on health which many other companies don't do. I also wanted it to be low in sugar, with plenty fibre and containing some protein, while tasting delicious.

“There is nothing like this on the market and the only one that is vegan and covering all 14 allergens. My mission is to help others eat delicious healthy foods without comprising the taste and to help those who suffer with allergens. The secret is it’s not just like any granola, it can be eaten as a snack with yogurt and fruit, as a cereal with milk, or even add water and heat it up like a flavoured porridge.”

Bare Baked is now in many farm shops, stores and cafes across the UK, and natural food retailer, Real Foods in Edinburgh, has given Megan an opportunity of a lifetime to stock her granola in it store and online.

