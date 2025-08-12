Historic B-listed Fife home built by whisky pioneer goes up for sale

A historic home in Fife with links to a wartime Prime Minster is on the market with a six-figure asking price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newton House, a seven-bedroom B-listed property in Newton of Falkland, was built in 1857 as a family home for Fife whisky pioneers, the Bonthrone family. Alexander Bonthrone established Stratheden Distillery in 1829 in nearby Auchtermuchty, and advised Liberal MP Herbert Asquith before Asquith took the country to war in 1914. Brother John was also one of Scotland’s first commercial maltsters and helped develop the Fife and Kinross Railway while the distillery was at its height, finally ceasing production in 1926.

Through time, it has also served as a convalescent home during WW1, and an accommodation for Polish airmen in WW2. It is being sold by Galbraith at offers over £785 000 - and the substantial property retains unchanged features which would have been instructed by the Bonthrones at the time of its build in the 19th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set close to the original site of Newton Brewery, the home contains the original grand timber staircase and radiators. Features such as sash and case windows, ornate cornicing, chandeliers and fireplaces, redolent of the Victorian period, also remain while two modern en-suite shower rooms have been added.

Newton House is a seven-bedroom B-listed property in Newton of Falkland (Pic: Submitted)

It has also been restored by its current owner. There are three spacious reception rooms, two games rooms.

For more information visit https://www.galbraithgroup.com/property/cup250071-newton-house-holm-road-newton-of-falkland-cupar-fife-ky15-7qy/