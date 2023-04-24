The 18th century converted coaching inn was a popular venue for weddings and events, but last month the hotel at the foot of the Lomond Hills in Freuchie was placed into liquidation.

It ceased trading with all 17 staff made redundant on March 6. The reasons cited for it being placed into liquidation included the challenges faced by the business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Joint liquidators, Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor, have now instructed specialist hotel property adviser Christie & Co to sell the property.

The Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie is now on the market after it was placed into liquidation in March.

The hotel features 24 well-appointed bedrooms, a restaurant and public bar which served over 52 malt whiskies and two quality real ales, along with two function suites and a leisure centre with a pool, gym, sauna and spa.

The property is listed on the company’s website with a £600,000 price tag.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, said: “This is an exceptional opportunity to create a hotel and leisure hub in an attractive village setting. The substantial building offers high quality leisure and hospitality facilities and we look forward to securing a new owner to get this historic hotel back up and running.”