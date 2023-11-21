Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie has now been sold on behalf of liquidators to a regional developer.

The 19th century converted coaching inn had welcomed guests for almost 300 years, but earlier this year it was placed into liquidation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the business has been sold by property specialists Christie & Co to regional developer Glenshire Group who are looking to make the hotel an important village hub yet again.

The Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie has been sold to the Glenshire Group. (Pic: Christie & Co)

Harris Aslam, of new owners Glenshire Group, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring the Lomond Hills Hotel and as a locally based business, look forward to investing into Freuchie. Many thanks to Gary Witham and the wider team at Christie & Co for their exemplary service throughout the transaction.”

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, added: “In the face of challenging times for regional pubs and hotels, we are delighted to see the Lomond Hills Hotel sell to a regional developer who is passionate about re-establishing the hotel into village life and we wish them all the best.”

When the hotel ceased trading in March, all 17 staff members were made redundant. Challenges faced by the business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis were among the reasons cited for it being placed into liquidation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property, which features 24 bedrooms, a restaurant and public bar, two function suites and a leisure centre with a pool, gym, sauna and spa, had gone on the market in April.