Historic Fife hotel which went into liquidation is now sold
The former Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie has now been sold on behalf of liquidators to a regional developer.
The 19th century converted coaching inn had welcomed guests for almost 300 years, but earlier this year it was placed into liquidation.
Now the business has been sold by property specialists Christie & Co to regional developer Glenshire Group who are looking to make the hotel an important village hub yet again.
Harris Aslam, of new owners Glenshire Group, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring the Lomond Hills Hotel and as a locally based business, look forward to investing into Freuchie. Many thanks to Gary Witham and the wider team at Christie & Co for their exemplary service throughout the transaction.”
Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, added: “In the face of challenging times for regional pubs and hotels, we are delighted to see the Lomond Hills Hotel sell to a regional developer who is passionate about re-establishing the hotel into village life and we wish them all the best.”
When the hotel ceased trading in March, all 17 staff members were made redundant. Challenges faced by the business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis were among the reasons cited for it being placed into liquidation.
The property, which features 24 bedrooms, a restaurant and public bar, two function suites and a leisure centre with a pool, gym, sauna and spa, had gone on the market in April.
Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group is a family-owned conglomerate spanning multiple sectors including retail (Greens Retail), frozen drinks (Skwishee), property development (Glenshire Developments), and Pizza Hut franchises.