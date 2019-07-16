Historic Fife house set to become second Scotsman Hotel

A historic St Andrews building is set to become the second Scotsman Hotel.

Following the new submission by CAF Properties for the redevelopment of 92 Hepburn Gardens into a modern care home facility, a partnership has been announced with G1 Group to develop proposals which would pave the way for the delivery of a second landmark Scotsman Hotel in St Andrews at the iconic Argyle House, the current home of the William Gibson Trust.

The Scotsman Hotel – St Andrews is the first to be launched outside of Edinburgh.

This, together with the improved care home facility, would bring an investment of £20m into St Andrews. In addition, The Scotsman Hotel would create more than 40 jobs in the town with a further economic boost in bringing in tourism to the local area.

The conversion of 92 Hepburn Gardens would create a 38 bed care home, offering experienced care for residents within excellent quality accommodation with ensuite facilities in each room, which cannot be accommodated at the existing care home at Argyle House.

Stefan King, managing director at G1 Group, said: “Given the historic character of the town, St Andrews was a natural choice for our first The Scotsman Hotel outside Edinburgh. Argyle House is an iconic St Andrews building and we want to restore it to its former glory.

“We have 30 years experience in the restoration of buildings of this stature and have won numerous awards for our refurbishment and restoration work. We are committed to preserving this iconic St Andrews building and creating a world class facility.

“A new Scotsman Hotel at Argyle House can only happen if we receive planning consent for the development of 92 Hepburn Gardens.”