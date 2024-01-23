Historic Fife town used as location for Captain Avenger helps Scotland tap into screen tourism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Culross has long been a popular destination for film-makers and recently featured in Captain America: The First Avenger. - one of a number of hit films made here. Now the smash hit movies are being used to showcase Scotland as part of a new storytelling and media collaboration between VisitScotland and National Geographic CreativeWorks.

The marketing campaign highlights many Scottish locations that have provided inspiration for much-loved movie and TV classics. Produced for national tourism organisation, VisitScotland, online articles and images will be published on National Geographic’s digital platform and promoted through their social media channels until March. A 30-second advert spotlighting Scottish locations that have inspired Disney stories will be shown on Disney+ in the U.S. over the same period.

VisitScotland hopes the campaign – targeting US and UK visitor markets – will tap into the large Disney, Star Wars and Marvel fanbases as well as the global travel trend of ‘screen tourism’ which involves viewers visiting a location after seeing it on screen, whether it be visiting the exact filming location or providing the general motivation to book a holiday to the destination.

Culross Palace and Gardens in the Royal Burgh of Culross (Pic: VisitScotland / Kenny Lam)

Vicki Miller, director of marketing at VisitScotland, said: “Scotland’s landscapes have provided the dramatic backdrop for some of the world’s biggest film and TV franchises. For a long time, set-jetters have chosen to plan their journey to Scotland – the real star – after seeing it on-screen.

“Working with National Geographic CreativeWorks and Disney+ not only gives us the opportunity to shout about film locations in the context of Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Brave and the Avengers, but also to tap into the huge UK and US audiences across their channels. This allows us to inspire and influence potential visitors to include Scotland in their future travel plans.