Homes and businesses in Fife towns benefit from £16m Openreach broadband boost

Homes and businesses in several Fife towns will benefit

It comes thanks to a £16.2m investment by Openreach, the UK’s largest digital network provider used by the likes of BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen.

Another 54,000 homes and businesses are included in the latest ultrafast full fibre upgrade, with the new network to be built to the majority of premises in Kirkcaldy, Dysart and North Glenrothes in Fife; Carnoustie as well as Monifieth in Angus; Stirling and Bridge of Allan, plus Gourock in Inverclyde.

The company has previously announced plans to invest in full fibre for more than 30 Fife towns, including Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Cardenden, Kinglassie and Buckhaven, with nearly 27,000 households and businesses now able to place an order for service with their chosen provider.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s partnership director for Scotland, said: “Nobody in Scotland is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach.

“Full fibre is the gold standard in gigabit broadband and more future-proof than other technologies.

“We’re reaching more communities than ever and our highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in Europe.

“In 2021 our engineers built around 770 metres of new broadband cables every minute – making ultrafast broadband available to another home every 13 seconds. We’ve already reached more than half a million Scottish homes and businesses, but we know there’s more to do – and we’re committed to doing it.”

