Honorary degree for Fife entrepreneur Robert Kilgour
Robert Kilgour was honoured at the University of Stirling this week. He was recognised for entrepreneurship and philanthropy.
Mr Kilgour founded the Four Seasons Heath Care group which ran care homes for many years, including one at the former Station Hotel in Kirkcaldy - now converted to flats.
He co-founded Kirkcaldy-based CamVista Ltd, a remote monitoring security company, and in 2018 became chairman of Kingdom FM of which he was founder shareholder. Mr Kilgour’s philanthropy includes supporting medical research into the causes, prevention and treatment of cancer and heart disease. He was Macmillan Cancer Support’s first ever ambassador in 2018.
He said: “I am humbled and honoured to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Stirling 45 years after I studied here. I thank Stirling for their recognition of my contribution to entrepreneurship and philanthropy; both of which started while I was at the university, and neither of which would be possible without the amazing support of the teams I have worked with over the years, my family, and friends.
“My three years at the University of Stirling, including serving as treasurer of the Students’ Union, taught me so much more than just academic knowledge. They were crammed with life lessons about social interactions, real-life economics and politics in practice, as well as plenty of academic studies.”He added: “I am very grateful to the University of Stirling for this recognition.”