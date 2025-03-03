Hotel Chocolat plans new look for front of its new Fife shop

A shop in the heart of St Andrews is planning a makeover just months after moving in.

Hotel Chocolat has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out the work to its shopfront at 135 Market Street.

The chocolate manufacturer opened in town last year, and now wants to re-decorate the front of the building, removing previous tenants’ signage and

The shop dates from 1910 and retains much of its original design details. The front is fully painted up to roof level, the colour scheme being cream on the first floor with a black painted fascia and white painted timber shopfront at ground level.

Hotel Chocolat in St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)

The proposal is to repair, maintain and redecorate the existing shopfront, with the work expected to take no more than one week. The shop facility will also have a new vinyl floor finish to the new WC areas.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.