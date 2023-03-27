News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
50 minutes ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

House builder launches first community initiative for Aberdour development

A housebuilder has unveiled a host of community support initiatives in Aberdour as it progresses work on a major housing development in the town.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:21 BST

Cala Homes (East) launched Community Pledge programme on the east of Scotland at its 85-home Inchcolm Green development.

It aims to support local initiatives and donations include £1,000 to Aberdour Golf Club for a community garden, and annual funds towards Aberdour Christmas Lights and Trees to add some festive sparkle to the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cala team is volunteering with the Scottish SPCA to provide educational wildlife talks and litter pick at Silver Sands beach, while its showhome has showcased local businesses such as Coastal Reflections, Macauley’s, Cassia Salvona Floral Design and Post & Pantry, and a new schools’ initiative brings the housebuilding industry and community creation to life for pupils.

The Community Pledge has been launched in Aberdour by Cala Homes (East)
The Community Pledge has been launched in Aberdour by Cala Homes (East)
The Community Pledge has been launched in Aberdour by Cala Homes (East)
Most Popular

Cala said the pledge has been developed by teams on the ground and goes above and beyond any planning obligations.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (East), said: “We’re proud to have launched our first ever community pledge at Inchcolm Green, Aberdour and have loved getting to know the local people and organisations who have been involved so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference to them helps us to forge even stronger connections to the areas in which we are building homes, something we really value.

Cala’s ambition is that a Community Pledge will be established for every new Cala development over the next two years.

For more information visit https://www.cala.co.uk/social-value/community-pledge/.

Cala HomesScotlandTrees