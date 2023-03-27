Cala Homes (East) launched Community Pledge programme on the east of Scotland at its 85-home Inchcolm Green development.

It aims to support local initiatives and donations include £1,000 to Aberdour Golf Club for a community garden, and annual funds towards Aberdour Christmas Lights and Trees to add some festive sparkle to the area.

The Cala team is volunteering with the Scottish SPCA to provide educational wildlife talks and litter pick at Silver Sands beach, while its showhome has showcased local businesses such as Coastal Reflections, Macauley’s, Cassia Salvona Floral Design and Post & Pantry, and a new schools’ initiative brings the housebuilding industry and community creation to life for pupils.

The Community Pledge has been launched in Aberdour by Cala Homes (East)

Cala said the pledge has been developed by teams on the ground and goes above and beyond any planning obligations.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (East), said: “We’re proud to have launched our first ever community pledge at Inchcolm Green, Aberdour and have loved getting to know the local people and organisations who have been involved so far.

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference to them helps us to forge even stronger connections to the areas in which we are building homes, something we really value.

Cala’s ambition is that a Community Pledge will be established for every new Cala development over the next two years.