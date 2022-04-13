House prices in Fife show slight drop according to latest figures

But it does not reverse the region’s longer-term trend, which has seen property prices achieve 15.8% annual growth.

According to Land Registry figures, the average house price in February was £166,850.

The picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices went down 1.7%, but Fife underperformed compared to the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

House prices dropped slightly in Fife

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Kingdom rose by £23,000.

That put the area fifth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Owners of flats fared worst.

They dropped 0.6% in price, to £99,797 on average - but over the last year, prices rose by 12.1%.

Detached properties were up 0.1% monthly; and 19.7% annually with an average price of ; £313,140.

Semi-detached homes went down 0.3% monthly; up 16.5% annually with an average price of £175,015.

Terraced homes dropped 0.6% monthly, but are up 14.8% annually, giving an average of £135,602.

First-time buyers spent an average of £133,000 on their property – £17,000 more than a year ago, and £33,000 more than in February 2017.

Buyers in Fife paid 7.7% less than the average price in Scotland of £181,000.