How a Kirkcaldy business is bringing popcorn to hundreds of stores across the UK

A Kirkcaldy-based business is expanding its supplies to Morrisons supermarket after a successful trial.

Sephra Popcorn is to supply its most popular popcorn tub to 400 stores across the UK. The company forms part of Sephra Europe, based in the Lang Toun.

Its real butter luxury toffee flavoured popcorn is snow on the shelves, along with smaller 70g ‘grab and go’ tubs of its staple lines in 800 of UK Morrison Convenience Stores, which also include some RS McColls.

Callum Bond, sales and business development manager, said: “They are an enthusiastic and supportive stockist who like to keep product lines fresh and exciting by offering their customers our new flavours and sizing options.

The popcorn is now stocked by Morrisons across the UK (Pic: Submitted)

“We’d particularly like to thank Morrisons Scottish team for its support. Allowing us to trial Luxury Toffee in key Scottish stores has proved to be a springboard to a UK wide deal.”

He added: “The new deal with Morrisons is brilliant news for us as we continue to make our mark in the competitive popcorn market as an independent name with a reputation for quality and innovation.” Sephra had also invested in promotional point of sale material with Morrisons to showcase its luxury toffee - “it’s looking fantastic on the shelves and we’re all set for the crucial festive sales period” he added.