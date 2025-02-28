How a Kirkcaldy HQ bought a business on the other side of the world ...

A company which has its Scottish headquarters in Kirkcaldy has acquired a business on the other side of the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astrak Group, a global leader in undercarriage, hydraulics, wear parts and buckets for construction equipment, has bought West-Trak, New Zealand’s foremost supplier of wear part solutions for heavy machinery. The deal was hailed as a major milestone in Astrak Group’s global expansion, extending its presence beyond Europe and North America into the Southern Hemisphere.

With this move, it strengthens its position as a truly global leader, ensuring customers worldwide benefit from its industry expertise, operational excellence, and growing digital capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Astrak has a base in Wheatfield Road in Dunnikier Business Park. In 2021 it was the first small or medium enterprise (SME) in Fife to benefit from the Flexible Workforce Development Fund. It applied to the Scottish Government fund after applications were opened up to all businesses. It commited to supporting and developing their 60-strong workforce through learning, and has been working with Fife College to put its staff through several training courses.

Astrak has its headquarters in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Richard Paterson, chief executive, said: “We are excited to welcome West-Trak into Astrak Group.

“This is a natural fit for both businesses, bringing together two companies that share a deep commitment to product quality, innovation, and customer service,” said “This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in the Southern Hemisphere but also empowers West-Trak to leverage Astrak’s extensive sales knowledge, world-class logistics network and growing digital expertise. By combining forces, we will drive new efficiencies, accelerate growth, and continue setting the benchmark for excellence in wear parts solutions.”

West-Trak, established in 1993, has earned a strong reputation as New Zealand’s trusted supplier of wear parts for the mining, quarrying, forestry, civil, and engineering industries. Operating from its bases in Auckland and Westport, the company provides an extensive range of undercarriage parts, ground-engaging tools, heavy fabrication, and abrasion-resistant steel solutions. West-Trak’s success is built on deep industry knowledge, a customer-first approach, and its ability to deliver high-quality parts with rapid service.

Astrak Group was foounded in Denmark in 2003. The business remains family-led, with a commitment to service excellence and continuous growth.