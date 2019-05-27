How US reality star Randy Fenoli inspired Kirkcaldy business

One of Kirkcaldy town centre’s newest businesses is set to launch its first pop-up event.

Amy King’s bridal and beauty business in Tolbooth Street opened in January, and the boutique will stage the showcase on Sunday June 2.

Amy with David Emanuel

It will feature everything from kilts, pipers, photographers to florists, stationery, venue dressers, wedding cake and bar tending.

Amy‘s business was inspired by the unique and modern designers in the wedding gown business.

She launched her new business at the start of 2019, creating a bridal wear store on the first floor, complemented by a beauty business on the ground floor.

Throughout her journey, Amy has been supported by Business Gateway Fife with one to one advice on her business plans and finance and she will receive marketing assistance through the Expert Help programme, funded from the European Regional Development Fund. She benefited from a £500 Young Person’s start-up grant and £600 from the Prince’s Trust.

Adviser, Marissa Yassen said: “Amy has shown great determination and passion for her new business and is striving to deliver the best products and service to her customers. She is already proving to be a dedicated entrepreneur and is a welcomed newcomer to Kirkcaldy High Street.”

Amy recently attended London Bridal Fashion Week where she met David Emanuel, designer of Princess Diana’s wedding gown along with Randy Fenoli, reality TV star of “Say Yes to the Dress”.

Amy added: “I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received, including Business Gateway Fife and Kirkcaldy 4 All. It has given me the inspiration to continue to develop and create a business with an environment to make all my brides feel like “Queens of Kings”.

Amy is due to be a bride herself in the coming weeks so she can be also be a Queen for the day. For more information visit HERE www.amykingbridal.co.uk

