Huge quote for fibre broadband in Fife hamlet

Broadband speeds in north east Fife have been criticised, after a man was told it would cost £22,695 to install a fibre connection to just five houses.

Residents in near Morton Farm, south of Tayport, were told by BT it would cost the “unaffordable” sum to bring the fibre to the premises (FTTP) to the area, providing download speeds of 330mbps.

The estimate works out at £4539 per premises.

One of the residents, David Wall, described the current service as “very poor”, with “speeds varying from ‘Stop’ – that is no service at all – to a maximum of 1.9mbps.

“The speed does seem to fluctuate widely even during the same day. On some days it is impossible to access the internet or even send a simple text email, let alone have an attachment of a single photograph, or a PowerPoint presentation.”

Mr Wall said the residents were “astounded” at the sum quoted – and turned it down.

Local MSP Willie Rennie says he has been contacted by people “growing impatient” with their broadband speeds and has written to BT and the minister to find out “when affordable broadband will be made available to all of us”.

He added: “Everyone is supposed to have superfast broadband by 2021, but the Scottish Government has admitted that the contract for the R100 programme is still yet to be awarded.

“For people in rural areas of north east Fife, who are missing out on superfast broadband, this is hugely frustrating. Businesses rely on connectivity, as well as useful everyday leisure use.”