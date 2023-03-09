Hundreds sign up for Fife’s world-first hydrogen homes project to heat houses

The world-first green hydrogen project is due to go live in Levenmouth next year.

This week, housing associations joined senior councillors on site to mark the beginning of construction of the H100 Fife hydrogen homes demonstration facility.

It was also revealed that the project has surpassed its minimum goal of signing up 270 participants and is continuing to allow more households to opt-in.

From left: Chris Park, H100 Fife project director; Cllr David Ross; Mark Wild, Chief Executive of SGN, and Ken Gourlay, executive director of Fife Council dig the first sod (Pic: Stuart Nicol)

The new demonstration facility will comprise of two hydrogen show homes where visitors will be Due to open this summer, it is being built by contractors Marshalls Construction in Fife Energy Park alongside the project’s hydrogen production and storage site. Market leading boiler manufacturers Baxi and Worcester Bosch will provide hydrogen boilers for the show homes and the project which will enable households in Buckhaven and Denbeath to opt-in to be supplied with hydrogen from 2024.

It will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world and will provide important evidence to help the UK decarbonise home heating.

Mark Wild, chief executive, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from residents and the wider community.

“The demo homes will allow people to see for themselves that hydrogen boilers and appliances are very similar to their natural gas equivalents. We look forward to successfully delivering the project and providing critical evidence which will help decarbonise home heating.”

Councillor Colin Davidson, who chairs Levenmouth area committee, said the project was gathering pace.

He added: “I am very pleased over 270 households have volunteered to participated so far, and that SGN continues to engage and support residents to highlight the huge benefits it’ll bring. SGN is also providing much needed support to local organisations and causes, demonstrating their commitment to Levenmouth and the surrounding area.

