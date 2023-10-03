Hydrogen train initiative in Fife could change the future of rail travel
Angel Trains, the UK’s largest rolling stock company, has partnered with the University of St Andrews to support an innovative hydrogen train initiative.
Last week saw the donation of a hydrogen electrolyser to the university which will form an key part of ongoing, cutting-edge green hydrogen research.
Guests also toured the Eden Campus and heard how i will contribute to the university's plans to develop a green hydrogen accelerator - a purpose-built innovation centre for research and development.
The bid to deliver Scotland’s first zero-emission hydrogen-powered train has entailed the conversion of a three-car Class 314 train to a hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain. The electrolyser was key to enabling the trial to successfully demonstrate how a green-energy fuel cycle would work - a major step in getting hydrogen-powered trains off the ground.
Malcolm Brown, chief executive of Angel Trains, said: “The electrolyser offers the university a huge amount of learning for its students, which has real-world benefits, as well as giving them hands-on experience with sustainable travel solutions. We look forward to seeing the further benefits the electrolyser will bring to accelerate the decarbonisation of the rail industry.”
Professor John Irvine from the School of Chemistry at the University of St Andrews added: “To ramp-up the deployment of zero emission technologies, it is imperative that we collaborate with commercial organisations who are making decisions about long-term assets. I’d like to commend Angel Trains for actively engaging with us in our efforts towards achieving a more sustainable rail sector.”