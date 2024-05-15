Icing on the cake as five Fife businesses among winners at Scottish Baker of the Year Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife bakeries were among those who had the recipe for success at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Fisher and Donaldson of Cupar brought home two highly sought after prizes, as well as product accolades from the awards, which took place in Glasgow at the weekend.

The baker was name Bakery Cafe of the Year by the competition judges, as well as in the customer choice awards – the only category voted on by customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The baker, which has outlets in Cupar, St Andrews and Dundee, also won silver for its Artisan Baguette in the bread (yeasted) category of the Central Region and national awards; silver in Central Scotland for its Dr Floyd Sourdough in the bread (sourdough) category; and bronze in the national awards for its Strawberry Danish in the French/Danish pastries (Viennoiserie) category.

Fisher & Donaldson win Bakery Cafe of the Year awards from both the judges and the customer choice.

Chloe Milne, retail director for Fisher and Donaldson, said: “We are beyond thrilled to win Scottish Bakers’ Bakery Cafe of the Year award for the second time alongside a bronze award for our strawberry danish and silver for our artisan baguette.

“It is massive recognition for our whole team who work incredibly hard to make top quality products and provide excellent customer service day in and day out.

"We were in brilliant company with the other finalists so to have come away with the coveted silver rolling pin was a fantastic surprise and one which we are extremely proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also took the bakery cafe customer choice award which means a great deal to us – a huge thanks must go to our incredible patrons – we have the best customers!”

Other winners at the awards from around the Kingdom included Stephens Bakery, GH Barnett and Son, Baynes Family Baker and Cukie Patisserie.

Bayne’s the Family Bakers won the Retail Craft Bakers Customer Choice award, as well as a regional bronze for its yum yum in the individual cake categorie; regional and national gold for its morning rolls and a national bronze and regional silver for its chicken and haggis pie in the savoury category.

Stephens won a gold award for Central Scotland and nationally for its double biscuit in the biscuit category and bronze in the region for its morning rolls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For GH Barnett there was a regional and national bronze for its French Boule in the yeasted bread category and a regional bronze in the savoury section for its macaroni pie.

Cukie Patisserie in Dunfermline received two regional bronze awards for its Blanco and Farmer loaves in the sourdough category.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards celebrated the finest in Scottish baking. With nearly 600 entries from over 60 bakers across the nation, the competition was fierce.

The awards aim to showcase Scotland’s best bakes, with categories including scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes, biscuits, French and Danish pastries, and a range of gluten-free options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Cameron, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers, who organises the annual event, said, "The level of competition this year was exceptionally high, making each win a significant accomplishment. Each entry was meticulously evaluated based on appearance, baking quality, and taste."

The awards also recognised excellence in business practices with four distinct categories: Craft Baker of the Year for businesses with three or fewer shops; Retail Craft Baker of the Year for those with more than three shops; Wholesale Baker of the Year for manufacturers without retail outlets; and Bakery Café of the Year for cafés producing the majority of their baked goods in-house or at a dedicated bakery unit.