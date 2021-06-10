In Pictures: The Kirkcaldy shopping centre with no shops
The long, slow decline of The Postings Centre has been painful to record.
The Kirkcaldy town centre development cost £4.2m and promised a mecca for shoppers in the 1980s - but, by this summer, it will be a shopping centre without any shops.
The last two tenants, Farmfoods and Lloyds Chemist, have confirmed they are moving out.
It’s a far cry from the days the Postings – known branded the Kirkcaldy Centre – had a travel agent, a tourist information centre, a cafe and a host of small shops as well ass a busy marketplace known as Knightsbridgel
These pictures will bring back memories of times past for people who worked there, shopped there, and used it as the main thoroughfare from the bus station to the High Street.
If you have any pictures of The Postings you would like to share please email [email protected]