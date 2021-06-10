The Kirkcaldy town centre development cost £4.2m and promised a mecca for shoppers in the 1980s - but, by this summer, it will be a shopping centre without any shops.

The last two tenants, Farmfoods and Lloyds Chemist, have confirmed they are moving out.

It’s a far cry from the days the Postings – known branded the Kirkcaldy Centre – had a travel agent, a tourist information centre, a cafe and a host of small shops as well ass a busy marketplace known as Knightsbridgel

These pictures will bring back memories of times past for people who worked there, shopped there, and used it as the main thoroughfare from the bus station to the High Street.

If you have any pictures of The Postings you would like to share please email [email protected]

The infamous steps at The Postings - a crumbling eyesore for many years

... and how the steps look now. Redesigned with new artwork and lighting, ironically just as the centre is left without any traders and footfall as collapsed.

The Postings, Kirkcaldy - advert from Fife Free Press, 1984

Inside Wm Low the original supermarket in The Postings. The store was opened by Isla St Clair, Scottish singer and co-host of the Generation Game.