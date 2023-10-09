Innovative Fife beauty clinic uses latest technology as alternative to surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aleksandra Szczesna’s high-end clinic will also be a training academy for her to pass on her knowledge and skills to other aspiring aesthetic practitioners.

She is the founder and of owner of Dunfermline’s newest aesthetics and beauty clinic, Ola Derm, at Netherton Broad, which opened at the start of September. She has built up years of experience and knowledge which she gained through extensive training around the world to raise the standards in the beauty industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aleksandra explained, “My aim is to create that ‘feel good, look good’ factor, using best technologies, skincare and techniques out there. I strongly believe that youthful appearance health and wellness can be achieved without pain or surgery.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aleksandra Szczesna is the founder and of owner of Dunfermline’s newest aesthetics and beauty clinic, Ola Derm, in Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)

As a client of Business Gateway Fife, business adviser, Catherine Bartle, has supported Aleksandra from the beginning.

She commented, “We were able to secure Aleksandra a net zero grant for new heating for the property and a Financial Support to Business (FSTB) repayable grant to fit out the property. Aleksandra’s commitment to innovation ensures that her customers are always provided with the latest and most effective treatments to enhance their natural beauty. She has shown real drive and commitment to move the business forward.”

Extensive renovations were carried out by her talented friend, Magda, from Magda Interiors, who has an exceptional eye for detail and extraordinary taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad