Innovative Fife beauty clinic uses latest technology as alternative to surgery

A Fife aesthetics and beauty clinic has launched an innovative project which will use the latest technologies as an alternative to surgery.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST- 2 min read
Aleksandra Szczesna’s high-end clinic will also be a training academy for her to pass on her knowledge and skills to other aspiring aesthetic practitioners.

She is the founder and of owner of Dunfermline’s newest aesthetics and beauty clinic, Ola Derm, at Netherton Broad, which opened at the start of September. She has built up years of experience and knowledge which she gained through extensive training around the world to raise the standards in the beauty industry.

Aleksandra explained, “My aim is to create that ‘feel good, look good’ factor, using best technologies, skincare and techniques out there. I strongly believe that youthful appearance health and wellness can be achieved without pain or surgery.”

Aleksandra Szczesna is the founder and of owner of Dunfermline’s newest aesthetics and beauty clinic, Ola Derm, in Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)Aleksandra Szczesna is the founder and of owner of Dunfermline’s newest aesthetics and beauty clinic, Ola Derm, in Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)
Aleksandra Szczesna is the founder and of owner of Dunfermline’s newest aesthetics and beauty clinic, Ola Derm, in Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)
As a client of Business Gateway Fife, business adviser, Catherine Bartle, has supported Aleksandra from the beginning.

She commented, “We were able to secure Aleksandra a net zero grant for new heating for the property and a Financial Support to Business (FSTB) repayable grant to fit out the property. Aleksandra’s commitment to innovation ensures that her customers are always provided with the latest and most effective treatments to enhance their natural beauty. She has shown real drive and commitment to move the business forward.”

Extensive renovations were carried out by her talented friend, Magda, from Magda Interiors, who has an exceptional eye for detail and extraordinary taste.

Aleksandra added, “I want people to feel comfortable and relaxed in my clinic because they will definitely feel that with me. I look forward to a beautiful future based here in Dunfermline.” Aleksandra has also recently won the Over 25 Classic category in the UK’s Top Model competition which took place in London in September.

