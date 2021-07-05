Michelle Mair is the creator and founder of Peaceful Pandas - a unique programme which teaches young children how to practice mindfulness and positive wellbeing strategies through story books, online activities and a school or home resource kit.

It runs alongside sister company ‘The Child Whisperer’, a popular platform which has evolved from Michelle’s successful ‘Bright Future’ enterprise, providing online and in-person services including mental health support packages for older children, parents and schools.

It offers learning courses, training sessions, resources and unique in-person therapy based on coaching, counselling, nurture and mindfulness techniques.

Based in Kelty, Michelle has spent over 16 years at the forefront of education as a teacher and education consultant.

She was awarded ‘Scottish Teacher of the Year’ in 2010.

Over the course of her career she saw a significant gap in the provision of mental health support within education and she knew her skills, expertise and innovation would be of major benefit to children, schools and families. In 2016 her businesses were born.

Michelle received expert Help and discretionary funding support through Business Gateway Fife business adviser, Allison McKenzie.

She said: “Children, school staff and families have faced real challenge during the pandemic.

“I’m blown away by how well the businesses have been received and over the moon to see so many children benefiting from our programmes, with our packages now being used in Fife, Scotland, the UK, Scandinavia and even further afield.”

