Inspectors publish report on Fife town’s beauty aesthetics business
The national healthcare improvement body and regulator of private healthcare services for Scotland published its findings on S.O Youthful Beauty Aesthetics - an independent clinic providing non-surgical treatments – as part of its latest inspection reports on private healthcare services. It visited the business for the first time in October and also took feedback from 17 patients who spoke positively about their treatment.
The inspection report noted: “The service aims to provide high standards of care and a personalised approach to treatment. Patients spoke positively about the service and were satisfied with the quality of care and treatment.”
It added: “Patients told us they were treated with dignity and respect, and felt well informed about their treatments. The environment was clean and well equipped - patients said the service was clean and tidy.”