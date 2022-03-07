The Scarborough Muir Group has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Fife Council for the Queensferry One site at Rosyth Waterfront, which means a more detailed application for an industrial and storage/distribution development with associated infrastructure, access roads, parking and yard areas could be formally lodged this summer.

A previous masterplan envisaged a £250 million development which would have included new offices, warehouses, a service station, food outlets and a 120-bed budget hotel.

However, those behind the vision revised those plans last year and are now focusing on creating an internationally-renowned distribution hub following a resurgence in the industrial and logistics market fuelled by the impact of Brexit and COVID-19.

Scarborough Muir say the site, at the former oil fuel depot at Castle Quay, occupies an “unrivalled location” alongside the Queensferry Crossing and M90 motorway, providing immediate road access to the whole of central Scotland and beyond.

It also benefits from its close proximity to the Firth of Forth for shipping solutions and air and rail links.

The site is being marketed by agents CBRE and Colliers, and both are keen to see the most made out of one of Scotland’s largest and best-connected strategic employment sites.

Craig Semple, associate director, said: "Fife has been totally transformed over the last five years.

"Thanks to the addition of the Queensferry Crossing, it is now a viable alternative to any of the other established industrial and logistics hubs across the central belt of Scotland.”

Lewis Pentland, associate director at Colliers, added: “There’s very little quality industrial and logistics space currently available across the Central Belt of Scotland.

"Queensferry One’s location will play a key part in meeting the demand that has persisted over the past 18-24 months, from both national and international occupiers, who can see the clear benefits of operating from this exceptional location.”

Public and online exhibitions are expected to be held in March and April.

A more detailed application for planning permission could come as early as mid-June.

