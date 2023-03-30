International recognition for Fife distiller Eden Mill’s single gin and malts

St Andrews-based Eden Mill returned from the 2023 International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) with a clutch of medals for its gins and single malts.

The independent distiller took home home three silver and three bronze medals in the 2023 tastings.

Eden Mill Distillery, established in 2012 on the banks of the Eden Estuary in St Andrews, is the first distillery to make spirits in the region in over 150 years.

Eden Mill's Love Gin brand

Over the past two months, a leading panel of experts has ‘double blind’ tested over 4000 sprits from all over the world, entered over 20 different categories.

That means samples are tasted in pre-poured, numbered glasses, so the experts are never able to see the bottle. Each spirit was tasted and awarded a score.

From Eden Mill’s Cask Aged range, the red wine cask aged gin and the white wine cask aged gin were both awarded silver medals, and described as “accomplished spirits, full of personality and character.”

The two limited edition gins were recent releases from Eden Mill.

The distiller’s heritage range including Golf Gin, Love Gin and Original Gin all received extensive accolades and a bronze medal apiece, with the Original Gin even acquiring a complimentary note, characterising it as “suavely elegant, with mellow flavours”.

The gins are the keystones of the Eden Mill gin range, each representing a St Andrews take on the classic London Dry gin.

But, it was the 2022 Art of St Andrews Single Malt that stood out from Eden Mill’s Single Malt offering, being awarded 93 points and a silver medal, with the four judges commenting

on the “delicate nose of perfumed aromas of marzipan” and its “characteristics of oats and chocolate, with a hint of spiced fruit salad on the palate.£

Matthew Turner, Eden Mill marketing director, said: “This is the first time we have entered our spirits into the IWSC, which is one of tne of the world’s most respected international wine and spirit competitions, renowned for its expertise, influence, and approach.

“These awards are judged by some of the world’s most eminent spirits professionals, and their acknowledgement of our master distillers is extremely rewarding. As an independent distillery,

