International recognition for Fife housing association
A Fife housing association has received an internationally recognised award for its health and safety achievements.
The Kingdom Group based in Glenrothes, has been awarded a RoSPA Silver award.
It recognises a high level of performance underpinned by good, consistent management systems.
Read More
The Kingdom Group has been acknowledged for working hard to ensure its staff get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.
Dave Roy, Kingdom’s health and safety officer, said: “Given the challenges everyone has had in work, and indeed out of work, as a result of COVID this past year, it’s great to have the efforts of those who are demonstrating the continued importance of health and safety in the workplace formally recognised.”
Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment.
“All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work.”
Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practices.