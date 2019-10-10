Is this the best fish and chips van in the UK?

A Fife mobile fish and chip business is in the running to be named the best in the UK.

Anstruther-based Fish & Frites has been named as one of the UK’s best mobile fish and chip businesses with the announcement of the top three finalists shortlisted for the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the National Fish & Chip Awards is an annual UK-wide competition celebrating true excellence in the fish and chip industry.

The Best Mobile Fish and Chip Operator award celebrates mobile businesses that have exceeded expectations in providing both great service and delicious fish and chips to their customers and recognises the significant contribution these businesses make in promoting one of the nation’s favourite dishes, fish and chips.

The 2020 finalists are Fish & Frites, Fife; Fitzy’s Fish & Chips, Merseyside; and The English Indian, Staffordshire.

As part of the judging process, businesses were appraised against a wide range of criteria including sustainable sourcing policies, staff training processes, marketing activity and the quality of product served to their customers.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “Running a successful mobile catering business is no mean feat – it requires a great deal of commitment, hard work and passion.

“The 2020 Best Mobile Operator finalists have really impressed the judges by demonstrating impressive levels of promotional innovation and skill in producing fantastic tasting fish and chips.

“We’re extremely heartened to see a new generation of mobile fish and chip businesses make their mark with innovative operators jumping on opportunities, such as providing fish and chips at many major events music festivals, and wedding celebrations.

“These businesses are a real credit to the industry and we’d like to wish them all huge congratulations on their achievements to date.”

The overall national winner of the Best Mobile Operator award will be announced at the National Fish & Chip Awards ceremony, held in London on January 23.