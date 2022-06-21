Jack Vettriano exhibition sparks new Fife tourism drive

The Fife Tourism Partnership has moved to ensure visitors to the Kingdom are aware of everything there is to see and do in the area.

A visitor information QR code- featuring the iconic Forth Bridge - has been developed which takes visitors to the newly refreshed Welcome to Fife website.

It was launched at a networking reception for tourism businesses held at Kirkcaldy Galleries where Vettriano’s early works are on show along with some of his most famous paintings.

The QR code was launched at the Jack Vettriano exhibition

Over 60 tourism businesses attended the event, giving them the chance to have an early viewing of the exhibition, and pass their inside information on to their visitors throughout the summer.

Provost Jim Leishman said: “It’s wonderful to see so many local tourism businesses coming together to enjoy the exhibition, which will be a huge asset to Fife over the coming months

“Over the past few years visitors have changed the way they access information about destinations.

Launching the tourism initiative are Provost Jim Leishman; Hilary Roberts, tourism partnerships manager at Fife Council; Caroline Warburton, regional director for VisitScotland; Moira Henderson, chair of Fife Tourism Partnership.

“The new QR code will be visible in a number of ways right across Fife and will make it easy for visitors to access the wealth of information and inspiration about things to see and do through the Welcome to Fife website.

“I look forward to seeing it when I am out and about myself!”