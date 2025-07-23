A renowned Fife gelateria and a distillery have teamed up to create new sorbets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highland Boundary distillery and Jannetta's say the new dishes “bring the authentic taste of Scotland's native landscape directly to the people of St Andrews.”

The new collection will feature unique flavours including gorse and Scots Pine, made directly from these native plants and trees from around Highland Boundary’s distillery in Perthshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hazel, managing director of Jannetta’s said: "Like true Italians, we are passionate about provenance and flavour, which is why we are so excited about this collaboration with Highland Boundary.

From left: Lewis Hazel (Jannetta’s), Dr Marian Bruce (Highland Boundary) and Ross Hazel (Jannettas) (Pic: Submitted)

“This project allows us to tap directly into Scotland's natural larder, sourcing botanicals straight from the land. It is a celebration of what this country has to offer, Highland Boundary doing what they do best, and us doing what we do best.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to learn more about our native produce and challenge ourselves to showcase these unique flavours in our sorbets. This creates something memorable, rooted in place, and crafted with care, just as our family has always done."

The new botanical sorbet collection is available at Jannettas in St Andrew

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marian Bruce, founder of Highland Boundary, said: “This collaboration allows us to share Scotland's wild botanicals in a completely new way and by partnering with Jannetta's, we're able to showcase the incredible diversity and flavour potential of our wild Scottish plants in an entirely new way.

“These aren't just sorbets - they're edible landscapes that tell the story of our native plants and their incredible flavours - from the honey-sweet notes of gorse to the resinous complexity of Scots pine. We look forward to hearing what locals and tourists alike think.”