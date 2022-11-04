InchDairnie Distillery, which established a distillery and bonded warehouse distillery in Glenrothes in 2012, has purchased almost 11 acres of land at Osprey Road in the town to expand its operations.

The business has had its plans approved to construct a bonded warehouse development for the storage of whisky during its maturation.

The distillery is producing whisky, with its first single malt scheduled to be ready for sale in 2029.

Two Fife distilleries have plans to expand.

InchDairnie has committed to invest £18 million to create this bonded warehouse development, and hopes in the longer term this expansion will create six jobs.

Wemyss Family Spirits, producers of hand-crafted Scottish spirits, has also purchased land from Fife Council on Osprey Road.

Having gained planning permission to construct 12 bonded warehouses for whisky maturation on the 8.25 acres of land it has acquired, construction will soon get underway. Part of the medium-term growth plan for Wemyss Family Spirits also includes a bottling plant that it is anticipated will create ten jobs.

InchDairnie and Wemyss Family Spirits have worked closely in recent years, and their land purchases have run concurrently, but separately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of late, InchDairnie Distillery has been letting space for the storage of casks in a bonded warehouse to Wemyss Family Spirits. Now it is time for both businesses to expand and create more storage to keep up with production.

Ian Palmer, InchDairnie Distillery’s managing director, said: "We are delighted to build on our initial investment here in Fife with this additional maturation capacity. This expansion will allow the production from our now expanding distillation capacity to be all matured here in Fife."

William Wemyss, managing director of Wemyss Vintage Malts, said: "Development and owning our own maturation warehousing and bottling plant is an important strategic move for us to support our existing spirits business.

“As a long-standing Fife family, we are delighted to make this additional commitment to the region after our investment in Kingsbarns Distillery in 2015."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the plots of land were sold by Fife Council to the businesses, with missives concluding early this month. Works are scheduled to get underway imminently and, as the businesses expand, develop and grow, they continue to engage with Fife Council’s economic development team.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesman for finance, economy and strategic planning, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “This has been an ongoing project, with both InchDairnie Distillery and Wemyss Family Spirits working together with Fife Council’s economic development and planning teams, to create these significant expansion opportunities.