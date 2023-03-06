CuanTec Ltd has leased facilities at the Food Centre, in Southfield which it will use as its new cutting-edge separation plant. These utilise shellfish waste that would otherwise be incinerated to extract chitin - a naturally occurring biopolymer with a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food industries.

Cuantec, which has research and development labs in Oban, has been supported in its move to the region by InvestFife. The move will create about 20 new ‘green’ jobs.

CuanTec’s first products include strong, transparent, and flexible bio-based films to replace single-use plastics.

From left: Paul Funnell, Scottish Enterprise’s interim head of investment; Alan Findlay, CuanTec Ltd plant manager; Dorothy Smith, Fife Council enterprise and business development manager; and Councillor Altany Craik

Biodegradable, compostable, and naturally antimicrobial, these films can not only replace hugely damaging and wasteful single-use plastics, but can also extend the shelf life of fresh foods and produce wrapped within the films, ensuring that they last longer, with no moulding and less food waste.

Craig Sterling, chief executive, said: “We see Fife as our future long-term manufacturing base from which every stream of the process can be managed.”

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s economy and finance spokesman, added: “CuanTec’s arrival is fantastic news for Fife. We very much welcome the creation of green employment opportunities from a vibrant sustainable biotech business which has a product with the potential to change the way the world looks at packaging.”

He added: “CuanTec tick all the boxes for us in terms of innovation and support of the circular economy. It is to be commended for creating a truly exciting business with global ambition.”

The move to the Kingdom was also welcomed by Scottish Enterprise.

Kerry Sharp, director of entrepreneurship and investment, said: “CuanTec is an exciting biotech firm that has the potential to make a significant contribution to Scotland’s circular economy. Its innovative approach to reusing shellfish waste in the packaging industry can reduce plastic pollution and cut CO2 pollutions, while creating good, green manufacturing jobs in the process.

