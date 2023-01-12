Jobs boost as works starts on next phase of £3.67m Levenmouth Business Park

From left: Cllr Altany Craik, Cllr Colin Davidson and Pamela Stevenson, Fife Council service manager, economic development

The project marks a significant milestone in Fife Council’s long-term commitment to the regeneration of mid-Fife - and is seen as a catalyst for future business investment and local job creation.

The multi-million pound investment will deliver seven new business units that will be available to let to a range of businesses, including innovative and growing companies. Around 25 jobs are expected to be created as a direct result of the new units, while construction itself is estimated to support at least 26 additional posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ground remediation works and essential infrastructure works have already been completed, including a new access road. A final phase of drainage infrastructure works is now underway, and set to be completed in summer 2023.

The £3.67million business park forms a key part of the Levenmouth Strategic Development Area, and is easily accessible by the new £116m flagship Levenmouth Rail Line, currently under construction. It will also be served by the Levenmouth active travel network and enhanced bus services.

Cllr Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “It’s great to see work continuing on the new business park which represents significant investment in the strategic employment land supply in the Levenmouth area.

“This investment will accelerate inclusive growth, create economic opportunities, and support new jobs that will help to reduce inequalities in the Levenmouth area and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Colin Davidson, convenor of Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “The new developments will help create better jobs, support raising incomes and deliver economic growth for an area that has great potential.

“The business park will expand Levenmouth’s existing business base, revitalise the area, and will support businesses that wish to locate to the area and benefit from the enhanced transport accessibility now being developed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business park units have received funding from the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme (LRP) amounting to almost £715,000, plus £1.2million through The Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.