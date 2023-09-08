Watch more videos on Shots!

Fife Council's recruitment team is working with the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) to stage the event at Pittencrieff Park’s Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline on Thursday 28 September. It will run from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Representatives will be on hand to talk to people about what vacancies the local authority has to offer and what it's like to work with the council. Roles vary from catering to grounds maintenance, cleaning, early years and pupil support, childcare, adult social care, and waste operations. For more information about the event, follow Fife Council Jobs on Facebook

Sharon McKenzie, the council’s head of HR: "Our workforce makes a difference in all sorts of ways. They care for our elderly, inspire youngsters in the classroom, keep our parks well maintained, fill potholes, and help secure housing for homeless families.

“They empty bins, cook school dinners, answer emergency calls on our community alarms line, support businesses to expand and boost the local economy. We have a variety of contract options including part time, term time and full time and, in some cases, varied and flexible shift patterns too. We'd love to see anyone who might be interested in a career with the council.