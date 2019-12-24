Kingdom awards double

Kingdom Housing Association is celebrating a double win at the TPAS Scotland Good Practice Awards in St Andrews.

The firm took top honours in the ‘Tenant Participation Champion of the Year: New Tenant, Resident or Staff Members’ and the ‘Tenant Participation Champion of the Year: Organisation’ categories.

TPAS Scotland promotes tenant participation, engagement and empowerment.

The awards showcase the compelling and inspirational success stories of tenants and landlords working together and celebrate the people, ideas and organisations which shape tenant engagement.

Matthew Busher, Kingdom’s head of housing, added: “We are delighted to have been adjudged as winners amongst some pretty stiff competition.

“This reflects really well on the efforts that all at Kingdom are making, and in particular our TP Officer Max Scotto.

“We’re also grateful for all the efforts of our tenant scrutiny panel and all tenants who engage in TP activities, without whom we would not be where we are.

“Whilst we are celebrating our success, we see this as a stepping stone on a journey to continuously improve the range of opportunities that we provide for our tenants to have a meaningful influence in decision making. ”