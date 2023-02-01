Mr Barclay has previously held positions as group director of property and development with the Wheatley Group, and chief executive officer at Clyde Valley Housing Association.

He becomes only the third chief executive at Kingdom in its 43 years.

Linda Leslie, who chairs the organisation, said: “Throughout that time, Kingdom has had a clear focus on providing excellent services to its tenants and customers and building much needed high quality, energy efficient, affordable housing in the communities it serves.

"Innovation and collaboration are at the core of the organisation and through projects like the ground-breaking Naumann Initiative which provides homes, jobs and support to people who have been homeless, it is working towards its mission of "More than a home".

"We have an ambitious five year corporate plan and I am confident that Tom will lead the organisation to deliver that successfully.”

Mr Barclay said, “Bill will be an incredibly tough act to follow, having led the organisation with distinction to multiple award-winning success. I now very much look forward to building on that legacy.”