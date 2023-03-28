Kingdom Housing celebrates success as departing chief reflects on 36-year career

The event at Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline also looked back on the 36 years or service from Bill Banks, chief executive, who is taking early retirement. Over 150 staff, board members and special guests were in attendance.

The schedule included providing feedback to colleagues six months after Kingdom’s annual staff conference, an overview of its updated corporate plan for 2023, the announcement of the winners of its employee recognition awards.

Mr Banks said: “It’s rare that we have an opportunity to take a step back and consider all that we have achieved and recognise the hugely valuable work being done by colleagues at every level across the whole Kingdom Group.

Tom Barclay and Bill Banks

“This event gave us an opportunity to do that and I’m pleased that we were able to recognise the hard work and dedication of so many individuals, teams and departments.”

Mr Banks, who will be succeeded as CEO by Tom Barclay, added: “I am very proud to have been associated with such a great organisation and to have played my part in the delivery of so much during my time at Kingdom.”

Mr Barclay becomes only the third group chief executive in the association’s 44 year history.