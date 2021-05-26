Kingdom Housing Group named best association to work for in Scotland

Best Companies is an employee engagement specialists and its annual lists showcase organisations across the UK who have recognised workplace engagement as a vital part of their success.

It measures a range of factors including well-being, pay and benefits, personal development and leadership before announcing the best companies to work for across a range of sectors and regions.

In addition to being the top Scottish Housing Association to work for on the UK-wide housing sector list, Kingdom Housing Group was also named as one of the 25 best companies to work for in Scotland on the regional list.

Bill Banks, chief executive, Kingdom Housing Association.

Andrew Latto, HR interim director, said: “Being formally recognised as the best housing association to work for in Scotland is a huge honour.

"To be in the 25 best organisations of any sort to work for in Scotland is the icing on the cake!

"We’ve been on our culture change journey for a few years now and I’m delighted by the progress we’ve made. That progress has been down to lots of hard work and by everyone across the group embracing our values and working towards being the organisation we aspire to be.”

Bill Banks, chief executive said: “It’s a real honour to have the Kingdom Group officially recognised as one of the best organisations to work for in the country.

"Our outstanding levels of engagement by colleagues at all levels come from Kingdom’s commitment to being an employer of choice.

“Everyone has an impact and everyone is important. This inclusive culture is infectious. Personal development and growth contribute to Kingdom’s development and growth and allows the group to continue to deliver excellent service to our customers.”

Mr Banks added: “My thanks go out to all of the staff for their continued hard work and dedication and I know that’s a sentiment which is echoed by everyone on the senior management team and all of the boards across the group.”

