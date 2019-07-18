Kingdom Initiatives appoints new chairman

Mark Easton, a qualified solicitor and experienced infrastructure investment professional, has been appointed as the new chairman of Kingdom Initiatives – a wholly owned subsidiary of Kingdom Housing Association.

The role of Kingdom Initiatives is to carry out activities which complement the objectives of Kingdom Housing Association but which Kingdom, itself, cannot undertake by virtue of its charitable status.

It provides mid-market rented homes and other housing projects that contribute to Kingdom’s overall strategic objectives.

Currently with the Scottish Futures Trust, Mark works primarily within the infrastructure finance and programme workstream.

You may also be interested in:

74-year old charged after cyclist killed in hit and run

Police name husband and wife killed on Fife road

Property - view this stunning six bedroom home in Fife

Mark said: “I see a positive future for Kingdom Initiatives and we have plans to see the company grow its own MMR stock and develop additional income streams through the provision of other services, including the possibility of low- cost home ownership and housing for private sale.”

Mark takes over the role from David Little, who retired from the board after over eight years as a director with the company.

Bill Banks, group chief executive, said: “This is an exciting and interesting time for Kingdom Initiatives.

“We have ambitious plans for the future and Mark’s enthusiasm and leadership will be really beneficial .”